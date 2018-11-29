Bank of America Corp DE Has $228,000 Position in Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (AXAS)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) by 99.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,151 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,393 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Abraxas Petroleum were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,633,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,622,000 after acquiring an additional 847,643 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,231,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,579 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,355,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 156,300 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 186,475 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,193,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 145,761 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXAS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

Abraxas Petroleum stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Abraxas Petroleum Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.37 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 30.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

