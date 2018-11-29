Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,854,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 992,191 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $172,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 22.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 5.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 6.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 81,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 17.6% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 34,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of America by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 138,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $284.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

