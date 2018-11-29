Bank of America Boosts Veeva Systems (VEEV) Price Target to $120.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.92% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VEEV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. DA Davidson set a $120.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.60.
Shares of VEEV traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.24. 50,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.64. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $109.05.
In other Veeva Systems news, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 612 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $63,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,321,740. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.2% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 31,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Veeva Systems Company Profile
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.
Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.