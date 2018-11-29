Bank of America Boosts Veeva Systems (VEEV) Price Target to $120.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VEEV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. DA Davidson set a $120.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.60.

Shares of VEEV traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.24. 50,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.64. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $109.05.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 612 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $63,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,321,740. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.2% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 31,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

