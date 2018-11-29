Bandwidth (BAND) and Konami (KNMCY) Financial Contrast

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) and Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bandwidth and Konami, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth 0 1 5 0 2.83 Konami 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bandwidth presently has a consensus target price of $45.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.53%. Konami has a consensus target price of $64.93, indicating a potential upside of 41.89%. Given Konami’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Konami is more favorable than Bandwidth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.9% of Bandwidth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Konami shares are held by institutional investors. 48.6% of Bandwidth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bandwidth and Konami’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth $162.96 million 5.34 $5.97 million $0.49 91.80 Konami $2.16 billion 2.86 $274.56 million $2.01 22.77

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than Bandwidth. Konami is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bandwidth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bandwidth and Konami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth 9.58% 4.99% 3.65% Konami 12.57% 11.98% 8.52%

Dividends

Konami pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bandwidth does not pay a dividend. Konami pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Konami beats Bandwidth on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device. The company also provides SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Konami Company Profile

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

