Banco Santander S.A. Sells 2,510 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,318,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,783,000 after buying an additional 48,766 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,624,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,823,000 after buying an additional 128,087 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 261,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,149,000 after buying an additional 58,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 25,158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $175.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $181.92.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

