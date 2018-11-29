Banco Santander S.A. Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 518.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 698.3% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF stock opened at $90.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $84.94 and a 12-month high of $106.50.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Sandler O’Neill upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $116.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.19.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Banco Santander S.A. Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/banco-santander-s-a-has-3-35-million-holdings-in-capital-one-financial-corp-cof.html.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.