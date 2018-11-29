Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Position in SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1,544.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,704 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,688 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 341.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIVB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.00.

SIVB opened at $244.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $216.32 and a one year high of $333.74.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $703.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.51 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director John F. Robinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total transaction of $162,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,859.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.73, for a total transaction of $419,527.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,384,421.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

