BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th.

NYSE:BBDO opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. BANCO BRADESCO/S has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $13.09.

Get BANCO BRADESCO/S alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised BANCO BRADESCO/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BANCO BRADESCO/S Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (BBDO)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/banco-bradesco-s-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-00-bbdo.html.

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO BRADESCO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO BRADESCO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.