BancFirst (BANF) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th.

NASDAQ BANF traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.94. 51,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,880. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $98.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Lawrence sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Seat sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $32,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,132 shares of company stock valued at $134,819 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,222,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,398,000 after buying an additional 96,269 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 12.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,624,000 after buying an additional 70,732 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,921,000 after buying an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,210,000 after buying an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

