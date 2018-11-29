BancFirst (BANF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered BancFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 17th.

Shares of BANF opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $65.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $98.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.77 million. Analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In related news, insider David Seat sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $32,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Lawrence sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,132 shares of company stock valued at $134,819 in the last 90 days. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BancFirst by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,921,000 after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BancFirst by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,264,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,786,000 after acquiring an additional 41,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BancFirst by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,210,000 after acquiring an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,624,000 after acquiring an additional 70,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BancFirst by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 21,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

