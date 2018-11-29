Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of WABCO worth $29,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of WABCO by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of WABCO by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp bought a new position in shares of WABCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of WABCO by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 528,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,812,000 after purchasing an additional 108,096 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of WABCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WBC. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $153.00 price target on shares of WABCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of WABCO in a report on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $124.00 price target on shares of WABCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of WABCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of WABCO from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.82.

NYSE:WBC opened at $121.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.79. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.80 and a 12 month high of $162.20.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. WABCO had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $914.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. WABCO’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

