Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $82.14 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 15,353 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $82,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 77,962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 76,173 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,035,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,130,275,000 after acquiring an additional 413,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,554,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $361,853,000 after acquiring an additional 791,990 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $3,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at $17,448,713.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

Union Pacific stock opened at $151.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $118.13 and a twelve month high of $165.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

