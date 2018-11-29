Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $27.32 Million Position in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $27,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,811,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,331,586,000 after acquiring an additional 448,362 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,195,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,207,889,000 after acquiring an additional 951,620 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,967,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,504 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,545,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,605,000 after acquiring an additional 44,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,413,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,927,000 after acquiring an additional 381,712 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $162.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $130.37 and a 1 year high of $167.09. The stock has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,908,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,487,882.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Bartlett sold 93,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $15,400,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,053,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,613 shares of company stock valued at $54,127,476 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Tower to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America set a $172.00 price objective on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/baird-financial-group-inc-has-27-32-million-position-in-american-tower-corp-amt.html.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.