Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 974,408 Shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,374,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974,408 shares during the quarter. Ctrip.Com International comprises about 2.1% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.10% of Ctrip.Com International worth $1,983,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTRP. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ctrip.Com International by 9,329,640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,265,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,374 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Ctrip.Com International by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,416,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,464 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Ctrip.Com International by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 19,665,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,050 shares during the period. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the third quarter worth $37,861,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,619,000 after purchasing an additional 967,607 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ctrip.Com International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ctrip.Com International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRP opened at $28.86 on Thursday. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $51.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 974,408 Shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/baillie-gifford-co-sells-974408-shares-of-ctrip-com-international-ltd-ctrp.html.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ctrip.Com International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ctrip.Com International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.