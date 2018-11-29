Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 870,297 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,677,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870,297 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $607,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 164.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $531,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 28.1% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 670.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 92,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 80,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $112.54 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $97.48 and a 1-year high of $135.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.62.

In related news, Director Bernt Reitan sold 1,578 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $168,183.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 6,600 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $828,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,015.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

