Baader Bank Analysts Give Basf (BAS) a €65.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BAS. Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €102.00 ($118.60) price target on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Barclays set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €87.59 ($101.85).

Shares of BAS opened at €65.19 ($75.80) on Monday. Basf has a 52-week low of €78.97 ($91.83) and a 52-week high of €98.70 ($114.77).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

