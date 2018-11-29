B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Ciner Resources (CINR)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ciner Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ciner Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Ciner Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciner Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciner Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NYSE CINR opened at $24.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.79. Ciner Resources has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $123.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.30 million. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Equities analysts expect that Ciner Resources will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Ciner Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ciner Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 109.66%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ciner Resources by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ciner Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC grew its stake in Ciner Resources by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 58,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

