Axa Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)

Axa trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OEF. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $121,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 681.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000.
OEF stock opened at $122.22 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.07 and a fifty-two week high of $131.30.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
