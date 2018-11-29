Axa Has $7.62 Million Holdings in Paramount Group Inc (PGRE)

Axa cut its stake in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 22.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 504,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,258 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $7,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 120,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 43,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68. Paramount Group Inc has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $16.37.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine lowered Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Paramount Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

Paramount Group Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

