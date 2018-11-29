AXA (CS) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €29.00 ($33.72) target price from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CS. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.20 ($32.79) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.49 ($30.81).

AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

