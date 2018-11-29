Avrobio (AVRO) Now Covered by Leerink Swann

Equities researchers at Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

AVRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avrobio from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of Avrobio stock opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. Avrobio has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $53.70.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.42. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avrobio will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Avrobio during the third quarter worth $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Avrobio during the third quarter worth $235,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Avrobio during the third quarter worth $329,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avrobio during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avrobio during the third quarter worth $410,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

