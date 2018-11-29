Aviva PLC Has $27.88 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,536 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $27,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,466,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,510,000 after purchasing an additional 25,065 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,481,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,256,000 after purchasing an additional 239,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Shares of WM opened at $92.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.39 and a 52 week high of $93.29.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.76%.

In other news, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,205,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

