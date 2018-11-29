Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) Holdings Reduced by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,346 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Avery Dennison worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Ronna Sue Cohen purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $96.04 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $123.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 49.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Several analysts have commented on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $98.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.25.

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,249. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $133,556.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

