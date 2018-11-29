Avalon Holdings Corp (AWX) Short Interest Update

Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,748 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the October 31st total of 133,868 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 618,831 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, insider Bryan Saksa sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $54,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avalon stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 136,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 3.58% of Avalon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEAMERICAN:AWX opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Avalon has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

