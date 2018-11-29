Avalara (AVLR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AVLR. JMP Securities raised shares of Avalara from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Avalara to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avalara to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Sunday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.14.

Avalara stock opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. Avalara has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,259,000 after acquiring an additional 343,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avalara by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth $618,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth $565,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

