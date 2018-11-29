AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $181.10 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 680,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 3.4% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.07% of UnitedHealth Group worth $181,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Argent Trust Co increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 24,755.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 244,581 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 26,973 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $5,692,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.32.

UNH opened at $280.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.48 and a 52-week high of $282.40. The company has a market cap of $256.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $44,797.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.41, for a total transaction of $5,268,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,720,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,094,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,338 shares of company stock valued at $14,516,459 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

