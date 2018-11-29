Auryn Resources Inc (AUG) Short Interest Down 21.2% in November

Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,717 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the October 31st total of 691,489 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,976 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Shares of AUG stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Auryn Resources has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Auryn Resources stock. U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in shares of Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc owned 1.66% of Auryn Resources worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of brokerages have commented on AUG. Beacon Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Auryn Resources in a research report on Monday, October 1st. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on Auryn Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Auryn Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

