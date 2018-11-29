Aurubis (NDA) PT Set at €62.00 by Commerzbank

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a €62.00 ($72.09) target price by research analysts at Commerzbank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NDA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Baader Bank set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Independent Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €67.11 ($78.03).

Aurubis stock opened at €43.82 ($50.95) on Tuesday. Aurubis has a 12-month low of €56.64 ($65.86) and a 12-month high of €86.80 ($100.93).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Metal Refining & Processing and Flat Rolled Products. It produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; shapes in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

