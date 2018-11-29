Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 2,240 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,717,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,065,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,117,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,078,000 after acquiring an additional 28,020 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 5,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,246,000. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter.

IWM opened at $152.24 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.50 and a 52-week high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

