Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Grows Position in Power Integrations Inc (POWI)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 363,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $22,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 18.8% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 404,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,492,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 3.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 3.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 5.8% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 135,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the period.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $143,740.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $457,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,655.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,863 shares of company stock valued at $660,046. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POWI stock opened at $62.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.96. Power Integrations Inc has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $80.75.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.95 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

