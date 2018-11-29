Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,105 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Atkore International Group were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the third quarter worth $103,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the third quarter worth $230,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the third quarter worth $299,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 64.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider John Patrick Williamson sold 22,678 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $612,306.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,701. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Atkore International Group to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Atkore International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Atkore International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18. Atkore International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $17.47 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.78.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 56.38%. The firm had revenue of $477.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Atkore International Group Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Atkore International Group Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets.

