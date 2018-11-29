Atkore International Group (ATKR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.00. Atkore International Group also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.00-3.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Atkore International Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Atkore International Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atkore International Group to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Atkore International Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $21.38 on Thursday. Atkore International Group has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $824.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 56.38%. The firm had revenue of $477.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Atkore International Group will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Patrick Williamson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $2,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,791.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets.

