Atkore International Group (ATKR) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.30 for the period. Atkore International Group also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.00-3.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Atkore International Group to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atkore International Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup cut Atkore International Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Atkore International Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.25.

ATKR opened at $21.06 on Thursday. Atkore International Group has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $824.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 56.38% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $477.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Atkore International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atkore International Group will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Patrick Williamson sold 22,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $612,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,701. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets.

