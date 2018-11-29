Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Athene news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,940,645.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Grant Kvalheim sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $4,340,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,587,657 shares in the company, valued at $81,065,766.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,000 shares of company stock worth $9,561,140 over the last ninety days. 8.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATH shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $67.00 target price on shares of Athene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Athene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Friday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Athene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

NYSE:ATH opened at $44.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.21. Athene had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

