Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc (AST) Short Interest Down 16.2% in November

Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,921,601 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the October 31st total of 3,488,289 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 290,612 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AST shares. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th.
Shares of AST opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Asterias Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.65.
Asterias Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing cell-based therapeutics to treat neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and cellular immunotherapies to treat cancer. Its clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell population derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC2 is a non-patient-specific cancer immunotherapy derived from pluripotent stem cells for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.
