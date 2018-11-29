Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc (AST) Short Interest Down 16.2% in November

Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,921,601 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the October 31st total of 3,488,289 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 290,612 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AST shares. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of AST opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Asterias Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Asterias Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Asterias Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Asterias Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Asterias Biotherapeutics by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Asterias Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $663,000.

Asterias Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing cell-based therapeutics to treat neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and cellular immunotherapies to treat cancer. Its clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell population derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC2 is a non-patient-specific cancer immunotherapy derived from pluripotent stem cells for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.

