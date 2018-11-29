Assicurazioni Generali SpA (G) Receives €16.61 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali SpA (BIT:G) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €16.61 ($19.32).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Societe Generale set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.80 ($23.02) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a twelve month high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non Life; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family, as well as for businesses; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products, as well as asset management and banking services.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.