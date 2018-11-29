Assicurazioni Generali (G) Given a €19.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) received a €19.80 ($23.02) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €16.70 ($19.42) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €16.61 ($19.32).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 1 year high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non Life; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family, as well as for businesses; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products, as well as asset management and banking services.

