Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the lowest is ($1.02). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 468.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($3.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.51) to ($3.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($1.97). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.14. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 469.91% and a negative return on equity of 50.63%. The business had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASMB. B. Riley upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,973. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $67.36. The stock has a market cap of $639.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, insider Uri A. Lopatin sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $622,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,471,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,912,000 after buying an additional 36,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,845,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,557,000 after buying an additional 605,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after buying an additional 238,952 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 892,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,136,000 after buying an additional 86,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 342.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,063,000 after buying an additional 397,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States.

