Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the lowest is ($1.02). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 468.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($3.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.51) to ($3.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($1.97). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.14. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 469.91% and a negative return on equity of 50.63%. The business had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASMB. B. Riley upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,973. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $67.36. The stock has a market cap of $639.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, insider Uri A. Lopatin sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $622,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,471,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,912,000 after buying an additional 36,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,845,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,557,000 after buying an additional 605,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after buying an additional 238,952 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 892,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,136,000 after buying an additional 86,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 342.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,063,000 after buying an additional 397,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States.

Earnings History and Estimates for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

