Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.29, Morningstar.com reports. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 17,641.85% and a negative return on equity of 49.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million.

ASND stock opened at $61.10 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASND. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,413,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,976 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,152,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,230,000 after acquiring an additional 812,468 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,653,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,240,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,795,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

