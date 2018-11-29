Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Stake Raised by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,810 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $28,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 92.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 528.7% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 84.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $62.04 and a 12 month high of $79.03.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 9.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.55.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 3,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $299,233.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,639.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $934,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,705.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

