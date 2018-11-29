ARRIS International (ARRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 574,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 8,945,061 shares.The stock last traded at $30.83 and had previously closed at $30.92.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARRS. ValuEngine raised ARRIS International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised ARRIS International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised ARRIS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered ARRIS International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded ARRIS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ARRIS International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.41.

Get ARRIS International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. ARRIS International had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ARRIS International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in ARRIS International by 2,335.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 31,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 30,505 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in ARRIS International in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,042,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in ARRIS International by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 399,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 104,205 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in ARRIS International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,909,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,596,000 after purchasing an additional 136,122 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in ARRIS International by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,719,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,702,000 after purchasing an additional 553,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “ARRIS International (ARRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/arris-international-arrs-sees-strong-trading-volume.html.

About ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS)

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for ARRIS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARRIS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.