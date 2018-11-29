ARRIS International (ARRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 574,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 8,945,061 shares.The stock last traded at $30.83 and had previously closed at $30.92.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ARRS. ValuEngine raised ARRIS International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised ARRIS International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised ARRIS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered ARRIS International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded ARRIS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ARRIS International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.41.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in ARRIS International by 2,335.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 31,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 30,505 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in ARRIS International in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,042,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in ARRIS International by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 399,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 104,205 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in ARRIS International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,909,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,596,000 after purchasing an additional 136,122 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in ARRIS International by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,719,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,702,000 after purchasing an additional 553,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.
About ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS)
ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.
