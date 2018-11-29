Ares Management LP Unit (ARES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.14.

ARES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ares Management LP Unit from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Ares Management LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Ares Management LP Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ares Management LP Unit from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $28.00 target price on Ares Management LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Ares Management LP Unit by 55.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,676,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,025 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Ares Management LP Unit in the third quarter worth $44,311,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ares Management LP Unit by 600.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,750,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,871 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ares Management LP Unit in the third quarter worth $24,856,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Ares Management LP Unit by 54.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,670,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,279,000 after purchasing an additional 941,386 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Ares Management LP Unit has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $25.95.

Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $240.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.75 million. Ares Management LP Unit had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Management LP Unit will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Ares Management LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.03%.

Ares Management LP Unit Company Profile

Ares Management, L.P. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

