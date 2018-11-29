Ares Capital (ARCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ares Capital have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Further, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three out of the trailing four quarters. Its third-quarter 2018 results benefited from improvement in total investment income and healthy portfolio activity. Investment income growth is expected to continue, driven by the acquisition of American Capital, rise in demand for customized financing and improving economy. Moreover, its robust liquidity position and regulatory changes keep us optimistic. However, mounting expenses are likely to hurt bottom-line growth to some extent. Moreover, the presence of high debt levels remains a major concern for the company as it might hamper financials in the near term.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. National Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $17.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $17.63.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.15 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 72.13% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.23%.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $100,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,823.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Siegel bought 6,990 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,927.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,699. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,590 shares of company stock worth $131,039 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,515,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 231,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 57,341 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

