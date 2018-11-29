Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) Receives $10.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 173.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARDX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 12.83 and a quick ratio of 12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $161.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.33. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $8.10.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells disruptive medicines for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States and Asia Pacific. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.