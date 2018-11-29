Arcimoto (FUV) vs. ZAP (ZAAP) Head to Head Contrast

ZAP (OTCMKTS:ZAAP) and Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Arcimoto shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.6% of ZAP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.3% of Arcimoto shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ZAP and Arcimoto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZAP N/A N/A N/A Arcimoto -5,067.42% -71.99% -61.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ZAP and Arcimoto, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZAP 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcimoto 0 0 2 0 3.00

Arcimoto has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 345.54%. Given Arcimoto’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arcimoto is more favorable than ZAP.

Risk and Volatility

ZAP has a beta of -1.23, indicating that its stock price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcimoto has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZAP and Arcimoto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZAP $10.77 million 0.12 -$23.48 million N/A N/A Arcimoto $130,000.00 218.00 -$3.31 million ($0.24) -8.42

Arcimoto has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZAP.

Summary

Arcimoto beats ZAP on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZAP

ZAP, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric and advanced technology vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company offers electric, alternative energy and fuel efficient automobiles and commercial vehicles, motorcycles and scooters, and other forms of personal transportation. ZAP also markets its electric transportation products through its zapworld.com Website. The company was formerly known as ZAPWORLD.COM and changed its name to ZAP in 2001. ZAP was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc. in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

