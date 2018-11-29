Arcimoto (FUV) vs. Fox Factory (FOXF) Critical Comparison

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) and Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Arcimoto and Fox Factory’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcimoto -5,067.42% -71.99% -61.08% Fox Factory 11.43% 29.77% 17.75%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arcimoto and Fox Factory, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcimoto 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fox Factory 0 3 3 0 2.50

Arcimoto presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 328.57%. Fox Factory has a consensus target price of $62.40, suggesting a potential downside of 6.39%. Given Arcimoto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arcimoto is more favorable than Fox Factory.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Arcimoto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Fox Factory shares are held by institutional investors. 56.3% of Arcimoto shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Fox Factory shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Arcimoto has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fox Factory has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arcimoto and Fox Factory’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcimoto $130,000.00 226.64 -$3.31 million ($0.24) -8.75 Fox Factory $475.63 million 5.32 $43.12 million $1.59 41.92

Fox Factory has higher revenue and earnings than Arcimoto. Arcimoto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fox Factory, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fox Factory beats Arcimoto on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc. in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles. It also provides mountain and road bike wheels, and other performance cycling components, including cranks, bars, stems, and seat posts, as well as aftermarket products to retailers and distributors. Fox Factory Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Scotts Valley, California.

