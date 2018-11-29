Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Position Boosted by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 169,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 7.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,226,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,207,000 after purchasing an additional 81,449 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at about $4,103,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 6.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $46.00 on Thursday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

In related news, CFO Ray G. Young acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,435.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

