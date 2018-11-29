Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) CEO Acquires $80,295.00 in Stock

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) CEO Keith J. Kendall purchased 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $80,295.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,545,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,305,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,254,000. 8.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price target on Aquestive Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Wedbush set a $34.00 price target on Aquestive Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

