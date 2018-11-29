Aptiv PLC (APTV) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,248,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765,193 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.85% of Aptiv worth $188,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 90.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.11.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $241,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $72.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $70.41 and a twelve month high of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/aptiv-plc-aptv-shares-bought-by-eaton-vance-management.html.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.