Applied Minerals (AMNL) vs. MDU Resources Group (MDU) Head-To-Head Comparison

Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) and MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Applied Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of MDU Resources Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Applied Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of MDU Resources Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Applied Minerals and MDU Resources Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A MDU Resources Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

MDU Resources Group has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.03%. Given MDU Resources Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MDU Resources Group is more favorable than Applied Minerals.

Volatility and Risk

Applied Minerals has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDU Resources Group has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Minerals and MDU Resources Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Minerals -256.59% N/A -335.38% MDU Resources Group 6.88% 10.95% 4.15%

Dividends

MDU Resources Group pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Applied Minerals does not pay a dividend. MDU Resources Group pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MDU Resources Group has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Minerals and MDU Resources Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Minerals $2.44 million 5.33 -$14.91 million N/A N/A MDU Resources Group $4.44 billion 1.15 $281.20 million $1.25 20.90

MDU Resources Group has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Minerals.

Summary

MDU Resources Group beats Applied Minerals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Minerals

Applied Minerals, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It offers halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and/or reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, cement, batteries, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE. The company also provides natural iron oxide-based products for the pigmentary and technical application markets under the tradename AMIRON. It markets and sells its products directly and through distributors. The company was formerly known as Atlas Mining Company and changed its name to Applied Minerals, Inc. in October 2009. Applied Minerals, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2017, it served 142,901 residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in 178 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington; and offers related value-added services. It served approximately 938,867 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 335 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Pipeline and Midstream segment provides natural gas transportation, underground storage, and gathering services primarily in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions. It also provides cathodic protection and other energy-related services. The Construction Materials and Contracting segment mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates; produces and sells asphalt mix; and supplies ready-mixed concrete in the central, southern, and western United States, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The Construction Services segment designs, constructs, and maintains overhead and underground electrical distribution and transmission lines, substations, external lighting, traffic signalization, and gas pipelines; electrical and communication wiring and infrastructure, and fire suppression systems; and renewable energy projects. It also offers utility excavation, and mechanical piping and services; and manufactures and distributes transmission line construction equipment and other supplies. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

